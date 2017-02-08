Recent Arrests (2/8/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Timothy J Armstrong- Fail to Comply
- Victoria P Ball- Bond Revocation
- Emily D Bauerlein- Serve Jail Time
- Keith E DeForrest- Criminal Warrant
- Daniel W Holifield Jr- Hold for CAC
- Jeffrey D Hunsaker- Contract Hold/Billing
- Talon J Johnson- Probation Revocation
- Colton P McCarthy- District Court Bench Warrant
- Wyatt T McMahon- Contract Hold/Billing
- Chalres M Nalbone- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Eric J Oconnell -Fail to Comply
- Jon A Porter- Criminal Warrant
- Kyle Riggs- Fail to Appear
- David L Smith Jr- Hold for Casper Municipal Court