Significant Warm-Up For Thursday and Friday

The National Weahter Service today (2/8/17) are calling for a 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight, Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Looking forward to mostly sunny skies for your Thursday, and a significant warm up- with a high near 51. Very windy, with a southwest wind 28 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with a west southwest wind 26 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

A 40 percent chance of rain will have our attention on Friday, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Oil City



