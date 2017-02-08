Tickets On Sale Now For Casper College Theatre's "The Rover"

ABOUT:

"The Rover" is set in Naples during Carnivale. This Restoration comedy by the first woman in the English language "forced to write for bread and not ashamed to own it," is a baroque farce rife with masks, mistaken identities, sexual intrigue, and plot complications that keep the characters guessing and the audience delighted until the final curtain.

"The Rover" contains sexually suggestive scenes and language that some audiences might find offensive.

A sign language interpreted performance is scheduled for Thursday, March 2. Contact the box office for details.

Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance



$12 adults and $10 children/teens (5-18)



