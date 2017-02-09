Enzi Speaks On Sessions Confirmation (VIDEO)

YouTube

The U.S. Senate confirmed Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.,) to be the next U.S. attorney general. Wyoming's senior U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, went to the Senate floor recently to praise Sessions calling him a good friend and a great pick to be attorney general.

“Sessions is a well-educated attorney, accomplished prosecutor and a skilled legislator,” Enzi said. “But I also believe his character, work ethic and temperament make him well-suited to serve as the chief law enforcement officer of the federal government. He has been my friend and colleague for over 20 years, so I am proud to personally attest to this.”

Sessions was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Alabama from 1975-1977, and in 1981 he was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama where he served for 12 years before become a U.S. senator.

The confirmation hearings around Sessions has seen a great bit of controversy in the news and social media. During the hearing members of the GOP voted to rebuke Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, claiming that Warren impugned Session's character. Majority leader Mitch McConnell saying of Warren: "Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” McConnell's words becoming a rallying cry for critics of the republican party. The letter that Warren was attempting to read into record, was written by Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow, Corretta Scott King.

Senator Mike Enzi, however, remained complimentary of Sessions in his statement, saying; “I would note the many organizations and individuals who have endorsed his nomination, including the Fraternal Order of the Police, the National Sherriff’s Association and 25 state attorneys general.” Enzi went on to say "he has committed to strengthening partnerships between federal and local law enforcement officers to fight crime, and specifically to take out drug cartels and criminal gangs.”







