High Winds For Thursday; Snow Possible Friday

The Casper area currently under a High Wind Warning until 5:00 am Friday. Southwesterly winds will continue through your Thursday (2/9/17) and into tonight. Wind speeds expected in the 30 to 40 mph arena, with gusts over 60 mph. The south side of Casper, especially near Wyoming Boulevard, may see gusts up to 70 mph.

Travelers along Interstate 25 and other area highways should expect very strong and erratic wind gusts. Blowover risk will increase for high profile and lightweight vehicles.

Otherwise, look for mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Very windy, with a southwest wind 43 to 46 mph, with gusts as high as 70 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Very windy, with a southwest wind 36 to 43 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

A 20 percent chance of rain Friday afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a southwest wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday night, the National Weather Service calls for a chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Oil City file Photo



