Recent Arrests (2/9/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Brian Benally- Fail to Appear
- Johnnathan N Cuartas- Immigration Hold
- Maren E Drake- Criminal Warrant
- Austin A Falk- Serve Jail Time
- Timothy J Galvan- District Court Bench Warrant
- Jolynn O Garner- Fail to Comply
- Perry A Hamilton- Serve Jail Time
- Brandon T Jackson- Bond Revocation
- Tyrone N Jackson- Hold for WSP, Hold for District Court
- Larissa R Jennings- Serve Jail Time
- James O Hancock- Failure to Comply (x3), Failure to Appear, Poss Controlled Sub Meth,
- Joseph A Mendez- Criminal Warrant
- Manuel C Moreno Jr- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Alec V Praytor- Hold for WSP
- Lacy D Raney- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear
- Carl J Renfro- Public Intoxication
- Terra L Talbot- Fail to Comply
- Natasha A Vickers- District Court Bench Warrant (x2)
- Ramon Villanueva Jr- Criminal Warrant
- Clifford J Young- Contract Hold/Billing