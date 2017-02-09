Oil City
Recent Births (1/29/17 - 2/3/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Jan. 29

  • Girl, Lola Rae, to Stefanie Cutrell and Hunter Sisti of Casper
  • Girl, Armani Queen, to Marisol Villescas
  • Girl, Lenna Lee, to Kate and Cory Miller of Casper

Jan. 30

  • Girl, Nayomi Adiline, to Adrianna Nelson and Dale Hays of Casper
  • Boy, Bentley Alan Thomas, to Brittany O’Neill and Jacob Sanders of Casper
  • Boy, Ted James (T.J.), to Valerie and Ted Hess of Casper
  • Girl, Elsie Max, to Emily and Mike Stickelberger of Casper

Jan. 31

  • Boy, Eli Jameson, to Brooke Burks and Jonathan Trujillo of Casper
  • Girl, Adalene Elizabeth, to Samantha and Michael Paschke of Casper

Feb. 1

  • Boy, Cameron Elon, to Marci and Casey Bramlet
  • Girl, Peyton Joi, to Alix and Michael Kraushaar

Feb. 2

  • Boy, Broox Logan, to Lindsey Muratore and Brayden Williamson
  • Boy, Oliver Allen, to Amanda and Joseph Martinez of Bar Nunn
  • Boy, Canaan David-Monroe, to JoAnna and Joshua Eaton of Casper
  • Boy, Graham Clark, to Kaitlin and Brian Wood of Casper

Feb. 3

  • Girl, Lindley Claire Newman, to Jennifer and Randy Bower of Casper
