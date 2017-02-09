Recent Births (1/29/17 - 2/3/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!
The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.
Jan. 29
- Girl, Lola Rae, to Stefanie Cutrell and Hunter Sisti of Casper
- Girl, Armani Queen, to Marisol Villescas
- Girl, Lenna Lee, to Kate and Cory Miller of Casper
Jan. 30
- Girl, Nayomi Adiline, to Adrianna Nelson and Dale Hays of Casper
- Boy, Bentley Alan Thomas, to Brittany O’Neill and Jacob Sanders of Casper
- Boy, Ted James (T.J.), to Valerie and Ted Hess of Casper
- Girl, Elsie Max, to Emily and Mike Stickelberger of Casper
Jan. 31
- Boy, Eli Jameson, to Brooke Burks and Jonathan Trujillo of Casper
- Girl, Adalene Elizabeth, to Samantha and Michael Paschke of Casper
Feb. 1
- Boy, Cameron Elon, to Marci and Casey Bramlet
- Girl, Peyton Joi, to Alix and Michael Kraushaar
Feb. 2
- Boy, Broox Logan, to Lindsey Muratore and Brayden Williamson
- Boy, Oliver Allen, to Amanda and Joseph Martinez of Bar Nunn
- Boy, Canaan David-Monroe, to JoAnna and Joshua Eaton of Casper
- Boy, Graham Clark, to Kaitlin and Brian Wood of Casper
Feb. 3
- Girl, Lindley Claire Newman, to Jennifer and Randy Bower of Casper