Recent Births (1/29/17 - 2/3/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!



The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Jan. 29

Girl, Lola Rae, to Stefanie Cutrell and Hunter Sisti of Casper



Girl, Armani Queen, to Marisol Villescas



Girl, Lenna Lee, to Kate and Cory Miller of Casper



Jan. 30

Girl, Nayomi Adiline, to Adrianna Nelson and Dale Hays of Casper



Boy, Bentley Alan Thomas, to Brittany O’Neill and Jacob Sanders of Casper



Boy, Ted James (T.J.), to Valerie and Ted Hess of Casper



Girl, Elsie Max, to Emily and Mike Stickelberger of Casper



Jan. 31

Boy, Eli Jameson, to Brooke Burks and Jonathan Trujillo of Casper



Girl, Adalene Elizabeth, to Samantha and Michael Paschke of Casper



Feb. 1

Boy, Cameron Elon, to Marci and Casey Bramlet



Girl, Peyton Joi, to Alix and Michael Kraushaar



Feb. 2

Boy, Broox Logan, to Lindsey Muratore and Brayden Williamson



Boy, Oliver Allen, to Amanda and Joseph Martinez of Bar Nunn



Boy, Canaan David-Monroe, to JoAnna and Joshua Eaton of Casper



Boy, Graham Clark, to Kaitlin and Brian Wood of Casper



Feb. 3

Girl, Lindley Claire Newman, to Jennifer and Randy Bower of Casper



