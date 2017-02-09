Stage III Opens New Play, Escape Room Challenge

Stage III Community Theatre of Casper is opening a new play in Casper on Friday (2/10/17), and is also running an Escape Room challenge tied in with the play.

About the play, NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS by Katherine DiSavino:

"Bridget and her Grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite Nana in New York for the summer, quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet Grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling hand-made naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her Nana get arrested - or worse! - evicted?"



The play runs February 10-11, 16-18, and 24-26, 2017; at 7:30 pm. Matinees are available on Sundays during the run at 2:00 pm. Tickets range $10 to $12.

In conjunction with NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS, Stage III Community Theater is also hosting an Escape Room challenge where participants and their teams can work together to unlock a mystery.



About the Escape Room:

"Nana has found many secret compartments in her apartment. Nana's most recent discover was Moonshine Maury's hidden speakeasy. Can you help Nana before the police show up? You have one hour! Best times will be posted on a leader board.

Each time slot is reserved for a minimum of 3 people and up to 6 people. Don't have a group of 6? That's okay; you can work with others that book as well, or reserve the entire room for your smaller group for $120.00"

The Escape Room is described as a "physical adventures game in which players are locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles and escape within a set time limit."



Slots for the Escape Room can be reserved, February 10-11, 16-18, 24-26, 2017 at 7:30pm. Stage III event listings also say that the Escape Room on Feb 26th it will be at 2pm, instead.

Price is listed at $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65 and older and students, with group rates and package deals for the Escape Room and the play. For details on pricing or attendance, contact Stage III at 307-234-0946.

Courtesy: Stage III Community Theatre







