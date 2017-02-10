Cowboys Head to Utah State for Saturday Night Clash

After a thrilling four overtime marathon win over Fresno State on Wednesday, Wyoming heads to Utah State to take on the Aggies on Saturday. The second meeting of the season between the two schools is set for a 7 p.m. MT start inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (16-9, 6-6 MW) tied a school record for the longest game with a four overtime win over Fresno State 102-100 on Wednesday evening. The Cowboys grabbed 60 rebounds against Fresno State, for the most in the MW era of Cowboy basketball. UW leads the conference and is No. 19 in the nation in rebounds at 40 per game. UW is third in the nation in defensive rebounds per game at 30.8. The Pokes have hit 226 three pointers on the season averaging 9.0 per game for second in the MW and No. 44 in the nation. UW is scoring 77.8 points per game, a mark that is second in the league.

The Aggies (10-13, 4-8 MW) have lost two-straight contest, heading into Saturday evening. Utah State is shooting 45.7 percent from the field this season ranking third in the MW conference. The Aggies are shooting 36 percent from behind the three point line, which also ranks third in the conference. Utah State grabs 36.2 rebounds per game and dishes out 14.3 assists per game.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore Justin James, as he pours in 15.1 points per game ranking eighth in the MW. Junior forward Hayden Dalton is adding 12.8 points per game with a team-high 9.0 rebounds per game, which is third in the MW. He has 225 total rebounds this season ranking third in the MW and No. 34 in the nation. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 12.1 points per game. He has 182 three pointers for his career ranking third all-time at UW, as he is 12 threes away from being the Cowboys all-time three point leader. Junior Forward Alan Herndon adds 10.7 points per game and leads the team with 2.1 blocks per game, which ranks No. 39 in the nation. He has 52 blocks on the season ranking 10th in single season history at UW.

The Aggies are led in scoring by senior Jalen Moore, as he averages 15.9 points per game for sixth in the MW. He also adds a team-high 5.7 rebounds and has 61 assists. Freshman Koby McEwen adds 15 points per game on the season with a team-high 65 assists. He also adds 4.8 assists per game and is hitting 42 percent of his three pointers. Senior Shane Rector adds 9.9 points per game off the bench for the Aggies.

About the Series

The Cowboys are 49-26 all-time against the Aggies and are 16-18 all-time in Logan. Wyoming hit 13 three pointers in a 95-87 win over Utah State on Jan. 11 in the Arena-Auditorium.

Up Next

The Cowboys host Colorado State in the Arena-Auditorium next Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. for a Valentine’s Day matchup on ROOT SPORTS.

(The content of this story is provided by the University of Wyoming Athletics Media Relations Office)

