Recent Arrests (2/10/17)

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Timothy R Adams- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Louis R Allen- NCIC Hit
- Alisha M Ayers- Controlled Sub Poss
- Christopher M Bobo- Vandalism/Dest Prop, Simple Assault
- David S Briones III- Aggravated Assault, Vandalism/Dest Prop, Interference w/PO
- Michael J Davis- Fail to Comply
- Robert D Felter- Contract Hold/Billing
- Damon B Flanagan- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Sharon M Hinkle- Aggravated Assault, Robbery
- Matt B Kimball- Suspended/Revoked DL, Improper Registration
- Tyler J McGee- Hold for CAC
- Jon M Mockensturm- Interference, Fail to Comply
- William M Quillin- Robbery, Aggravated Assault