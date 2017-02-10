Weekend: Warmer, Chance for Rain and Snow

Today (2/10/17), the National Weather service is calling for cloudy skies, and a temperature falling to around 51 degrees by 5pm. Windy conditions, with a southwesterly wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Cloudy, still tonight. Look for a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Into tomorrow, look for a 30% chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy conditions otherwise, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 22 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm for your Saturday night. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 18. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

More warmer temperatures for your Sunday, sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, winds at 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.Gusts could be as high as 28 mph. Sunday night is forecasted to be clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday look for clear conditions, with a high near 46 and a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

