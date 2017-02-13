Bighorn Basin Landslide Featured On The Discovery Channel

A landslide in the Bighorn Basin was selected to be featured on a television segment for the Discovery Channel.

According to the Wyoming State Geological Survey, the Survey joined a Discovery Channel crew at the site of the Buffalo Creek Landslide. The WSGS says that the site gained national attention in 2015 when the area was discovered by hunters.

Statistics printed in the WSGS e-mail newsletter say that the landslide is approximately 10.5 football fields in length, and represents nearly 360 Olympic swimming pools worth of material.

The WSGS has made the Discovery Channel video available at their YouTube Channel, that video can be viewed below.

The WSGS has mapped more than 30,000 landslides in Wyoming, and says that landslides occur every year in the state. Typically in remote, non-populous ares. The WSGS maintains a database of these 30,000 landslide locations.

More information on the WSGS and the Buffalo Creek Landslide are available at the WSGS website.





(Content for this story was provided by a press release from the WSGS.)

