Local Tourism and Hospitality Training Program Expands

The Casper Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB) is pleased to announce that over 100 front-line employees, volunteers and tourism industry professionals have received their Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTATM) Certification in Natrona County. In the first four months of the program, 35 companies and non-profits have sent a total of 107 people through the half-day interactive class that teaches best practices for assisting visitors in the area. The curriculum, customized for the Casper Area, also helps participants increase their knowledge of Natrona County.

“We’re pleased with the growth we’ve seen in this program in the first few months,” shares Brook Kreder, CEO of the CACVB and Lead Facilitator of the Casper Area CTATM program. “When visitors have a positive experience, everyone benefits – the visitor, the industry, and our local economy.”

The Casper Area Tourism Ambassador Program is an industry-recognized certification. Employees and volunteers who complete the program receive a credential and accompanying initials that can be used behind their name to denote their commitment to their profession. (John Doe, CTA) The next CTATM Class will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the National Historic Trails Center. The cost is $27 to attend. Register or see an upcoming class schedule at www.CTANetwork.com.

ThinkStock



