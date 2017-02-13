Warmer and Calm Until Wednesday

Warm and calm for your Monday (2/13/17. Look for sunny skies, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Things will get a little chilly as the sun comes down, however. Clear conditions, with a low around 24. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.

More of the same for Tuesday, sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, Tuesday night, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Winds picking up on Wednesday, pushing just south of the 60-degree marker. Sunny skies, with a high near 59. Windy, with a southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

ThinkStock



