WHP Identifies Crash Victim as Casper Man

A fatal crash north of Wheatland, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 46 year old Casper, Wyoming resident Travis Waltemath. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol officials, the crash occurred on February 9th, just after 11 pm near mile post 90 on Interstate 25, approximately 10 miles north of Wheatland.

Waltemath was driving a 2007 Kenworth commercial truck that was pulling two trailers. Troopers say the combination unit was traveling south on I-25 in strong wind speeds. Waltemath lost control of the truck as the truck and both trailers tripped and rolled onto the driver's side.

Waltemath was not wearing his seat belt. The WHP says that he was partially ejected, and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Lack of seat belt use and strong wind speeds are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash that marked the 10th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were six fatalities during this same time period in 2016.

