Karen Henneck and Helios Piano Trio Join Forces for Casper College Recital/Gallery Event

Helios Piano Trio: Chi-Chen Wu, piano; John Fadial, violin; and Beth Vanderborgh, cello. Photo Courtesy: Casper College

A pairing of art and music is scheduled for the Casper College RedStone Recital and Gallery Series on Friday afternoon, February 24. The event begins with a talk, “My Identity as an Artist” by Karen Henneck at 12:30 and continues at 1 p.m. with Helios Piano Trio in the Wheeler Concert Hall in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. The dual events are free, open to the public, and are presented in tandem with the 2017 Casper College Humanities Festival.

Helios Piano Trio brings a new perspective to the theme of identity with a concert of diverse piano trios. Three works with origins in German, American, and French nationalism will be featured with Chi-Chen Wu, piano; John Fadial, violin; and Beth Vanderborgh, cello. The triois a dynamic new ensemble comprised of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming. Their rich and diverse backgrounds as performers combine to produce probing and passionate interpretations of the great repertoire for violin, cello, and piano. First performing together only three years ago, they recognized that indescribable “spark” from the start, and have never looked back. In 2015, the trio served as Artists in Residence for the “Music for a Great Space” series in North Carolina, performing concerts and working with talented young musicians.

The art exhibition in the Zahradnicek Gallery is entitled “Pastels.” Henneck, a pastel artist, is a member of the Pastel Society of America as well as a member of the Pastel Societies of Colorado and New Mexico. Her love of nature and concern with the ever-encroaching population fuels her motivation to inform the viewer on the beauty and majesty of what was once an uncluttered Western landscape.

A reception will follow Helios Piano Trio’s concert.