NCHS Senior Awarded "State Youth Of The Year" for Boys & Girls Club

An 18 year old senior at Natrona County High School has won the Boys & Girls Clubs' State Youth of the Year title. Sierra White was awarded the title on Monday, February 13, at a Legislative Dinner in Cheyenne. As the State winner, Sierra receives a full scholarship to the University of Wyoming and will represent Wyoming at the regional competition in Texas in June.

The Natrona County High School senior has been a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming since moving to Casper as a pre-teen six years ago. Sierra says the Club has become her family.

“There has been one constant in my life, one place where I can go to find protectors and friends," said Sierra. “My place is the Club.”

Established in 1947, Youth of the Year is the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program for Club members, promoting service to Club, community and family; academic success; strong moral character; life goals; and poise and public speaking ability. The program is used as a year-round tool for fostering young people’s character, personal growth and leadership qualities. Contestants are judged in several categories presented in written essays, an oral speech, and live interviews.

To learn more about the Youth of the Year competition, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.



