Recent Arrests (2/14/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Tina Baker- Hold for District Court, Courtesy Hold OT/Agenc
- Marcel D Brown- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Michael L Chase JR- Fail to Appear
- Jashawn M Crowley- Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant (x2)
- Steven M Gettings JR- Fail to Comply, Shoplifting
- Bailey M Hanna- DWUI
- Shannon D Holloway- Public Intoxication
- Dale A Kennedy Jr- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brandy Jo M Morrison- Suspended/ Revoked DL, No Insurance
- Scott E Philo- Fail to Comply
- Michael D Ross- Criminal Warrant
- Logan C Rossi- Criminal Trespass
- Kathy Seeley- Interference, Trespassing
- Ivan Zepeda- Immigration Hold