Warm, Calm Today. Wind Begins Tomorrow

More of the same, like yesterday. National Weather Service is calling for sunny conditions today (2/14/17) in Casper, with a high just under 50 degrees, and wind speed as low as 5 to 8 miles an hour.

However those winds will start picking up by tonight. Breezy conditions expected with southwesterly winds from 7 to 16 mph, and gusts as high as 23 mph. Otherwise, look for clear skies and a low around 32.

Wednesday, still warm but those winds will hang in there, too. The forecast is calling for a sunny Wednesday, with a high near 57. Windy with speeds of 16 to 25 mph possible, and gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday night, look for it to be clear with a low around 37, Breezy with southwest winds of 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

