Wyoming's Senators Praise Trump SCOTUS Nominee (VIDEOS)

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., praised President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, after meeting with him Monday (2/13/17). Enzi calling the nominee an admirable choice to be America’s next Supreme Court Justice.

Speaking recently on the Senate floor, Enzi recalled how immediately impressed he was by Gorsuch when they first met several years ago. Enzi noted that it would be hard for anyone to doubt his character and qualifications.

“His many years of dedication to the law and service to America’s judicial system clearly qualify him to serve on America’s highest court. His work itself speaks highly of his understanding of the Constitution and the values that we as Americans hold dear,” Enzi said. “As a uniquely exceptional scholar and respected jurist he’s the kind of man I trust to serve America on the highest court in the land. I have met Judge Gorsuch and he has a lot of support from folks in Wyoming’s legal community, from both parties, who I know and trust and whose opinions I value.”

Enzi was not the only member of Wyoming’s Congressional delegation to praise Gorsuch. Wyoming Junior Republican Senator, John Barrasso said that Gorsuch appears to take the law at face value. “I hope to be able to sit down soon with Judge Gorsuch soon to be able to talk about his views,” said Barrasso. “Everything I have seen in his background tells me that he has the temperament and the experience to be an outstanding justice of the Supreme Court."

Gorsuch currently serves on the bench of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, Colo., his appointment to which was confirmed unanimously by the Senate in 2006.





Courtesy: You Tube



