Injured Man Transported to Hospital

Details are few at this hour, but officers on the scene say that there is no immediate threat to public safety.
Oil City received word of a large police presence outside Bank of the West near Southeast Wyoming Boulevard and Gannett Street. Police say that a man exited a moving vehicle near the bank, causing injuries. The man was taken to the hospital.
Patrolman Chris Cook was on scene and gave this statement to press:
"We got a call about 6:15, or so, of a male that exited out of a vehicle, had some injuries to him. Officers responded and medics responded and transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."
Police Department officials have declined to release any further information at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.