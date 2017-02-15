Local School Presents Police With Random Act of Kindness

A note from a student at St. Anthony's Tri-Parish Catholic School to a Police Officer who will receive the note along with a goodie bag.

The Casper Police Department was the recipient of a Random Act of Kindness, from the St. Anthony's Tri-Parish Catholic Schools.

Casper Police Spokesperson, Det. John Hatcher, says that the Police Department received the care package from the the St. Anthony's 5th Graders, containing several ziplock goodie bags. Each goodie bag was packed with candy, snacks, and a note of encouragement from one of the students.

"Every now and then we get something like this from the community, especially from the kids, it just brightens your day. Makes you want to go out and work in the community," says Det. Hatcher. "When we open these and actually read them, you can see the smile on the officer's face as they read it. Then they share them around. So all of these notes will be put around the police department to motivate us and see that the community really cares about us."

A group called Kindness Wyoming has been working to coordinate efforts among schools, cities, community groups, businesses and the entire state to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week, February 12-18. Wyoming's Governor Matt Mead signed a proclamation making February 12-18 “Wyoming Random Acts of Kindness Week," earlier this month.