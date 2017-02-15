NWS Special Weather Statement: High Winds Thursday, Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the Casper area.

The NWS says to expect a southwest wind of 20 to 30 mph to be common Thursday and Friday with gusts around 45 mph. Stronger wind speeds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph will occur in portions of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, and along Wyoming Boulevard, south of Casper. Be prepared for sudden strong winds if traveling in these areas Thursday and Friday.

For today (2/15/17) the forecast calls for sunny conditions with a high near 57. It will be windy today, too. Expect sustained speeds of 21 to 29 mph and gusts as high as 41 mph. Tonight conditions will be clear with a low around 38 degrees. The National Weather Service predicting that winds will be around 21 mph with gusts up to 29 mph.

Aside from the special statement regarding wind for Thursday, it will otherwise be sunny. Anticipate highs around 60 degrees. Lows Thursday night around 40.

Kicking off the weekend, Friday will be very windy, still. Highs near the 57 degree mark, and lows on Friday night around 34. Winds dying down to the 8 to 16 mph rang by that night.

