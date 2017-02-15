Recent Arrests (2/15/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Robin A Alcorn- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Thomas L Ashley- Suspended/Revoked DL-Enhanced
- Garrett R Blanchard- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua A Eagan- Fail to Comply
- Oliva L Fernandez-Lopez- Fail to COmply
- Baily M Hanna- DWUI
- Shannon D Holloway- Urinate or Defecate in Public, Public Intoxication
- Kevin R Johansen- Fail to Comply
- Krista R Johnson- Hold for Circuit Court
- Zane W Juliussen- Serve Jail Time
- Jessica J McDonald- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Larz T Parker- Fail to Appear (x2)
- Samuel E Presley- Criminal Warrant
- Richard Richter- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Michael D Ross- Bond Revocation
- Michael R Stout- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Colby C Thomas- Burglary, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Nuland G Titus- Contract Hold/billing