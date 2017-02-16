25th Annual A.P.I. Chili Cook-Off This Weekend

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute is hosting the 25th Annual A.P.I. Chili Cook-Off to be held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Casper Events Center. The theme of this year's Cook-Off: “Oil & Gas – Let’s Make it Boom!”
Officials with A.P.I. have said that they are very proud of the Cook-Off's past successes and believe this year will bring the same fulfillment that the event has experienced with previous years.
Calcutta & Welcome BBQ
- Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
API Chili Cook-Off
- Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Price
- $10 admission
Location
- The Casper Events Center- 1 Events Dr, Casper
Due to limited space and personal safety, strollers will not be allowed on the Events Center floor.