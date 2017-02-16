Bowl For Jason's Friends- Seeking Participants

Photo Courtesy: Jason's Friends Foundation

For Wyoming children fighting a battle with cancer and their families who stand by their side, one special day at a bowling alley will have a tremendous impact.

Organizers for the 19th annual “Bowl for Jason’s Friends Foundation” urge the community to gather their friends, family, coworkers, church or civic groups and sign up for the quickly approaching event set for Saturday, March 4th, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM at El Mark-O Lanes in Casper.

Each team of 5 will bowl for about an hour and individual bowlers are asked to collect at least $75 in donations. Funds raised through the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.

Bowlers of all skill levels are encouraged to participate including league bowlers, novices and everyone in between. The day is filled with contests, giveaways, free food and drinks, prizes and fun. Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $75 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prize packages for the most donations collected.

Teams consisting of one captain and a total of five bowlers are encouraged to sign-up for their bowling time and print off their team packets online at jasonsfriends.org. The team bowling packets containing event and donation information are also available at any First Interstate Bank location, any Hilltop Bank location, El Mark-O Lanes, Jason’s Friends, 340 West B Street. Times may be reserved on-line or by calling Jason’s Friends Foundation at (307)235-3421.

Last year’s Bowl for Jason’s Friends event brought in almost $325,000 to help Wyoming families whose children are battling childhood cancer. Providing primarily financial aid to these families, Jason’s Friends Foundation assists with travel expenses, house payments, rent, utilities, insurance, autos, groceries, clothing, and any other day to day living expenses. Jason’s Friends Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible. The Bowl for Jason’s Friends event is run entirely by volunteers, with 95% of the dollars taken in going directly to Wyoming families in need.

This will be Jason’s Friends Foundation biggest fundraiser in 2017. Last year, almost 1000 bowlers participated in the event. Jason’s Friends Foundation is looking for strong support from the community and state to make this another successful fundraiser. The business community is encouraged to participate by becoming corporate sponsors, lane sponsors or by organizing teams of bowlers.

For more information, contact Jason’s Friends Foundation at (307)235-3421, or visit www.jasonsfriends.org.



