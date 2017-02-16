Public Art Project Seeks Artists

Keep Casper Beautiful and the Casper Artists’ Guild will be adding new art to downtown Casper. The project will apply original artwork to four downtown traffic signal cabinets. Last year, the organizations wrapped four signal cabinets and added a mural to the downtown parking garage.

The art for the four signal cabinets is being collected through an art contest. Artists are being asked to submit original works of art and are not restricted to a theme; however, the call suggests the themes of “rebirth,” “western,” “landscape,” “abstract,” and “photography”. Works can be drawings, photographs, manipulated photographs, or any work that can be printed digitally. The contest is open to any artist who resides or goes to school in Natrona County.

Signal cabinets can be found on many street corners throughout the city. These large structures stand about five feet high and four feet wide, but they are made of steel, so they tend to blend in to the cityscape. Artwork will be applied to all four sides of these cabinets, effectively transforming them from bland metal boxes into large pieces of permanent installation art.

Submissions for the signal cabinets will be accepted at ART 321 from now until Friday, March 31, 2017. Out of the many submissions, a panel of judges will select three works to adorn the cabinets. The fourth work will be chosen by public vote during an opening reception hosted by ART 321 on Thursday, April 6th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Winning artists will be paid a $200 fee for their work. The call is available on the Guild’s website: www.art321.org.

Keep Casper Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. The affiliate is part of the City of Casper Parks Division. Keep Casper Beautiful beautifies Casper through volunteer efforts in the following areas: litter clean up, tree and flower planting, graffiti abatement, public art, and litter prevention. More information can be found at www.keepcasperbeautiful.org.

Courtesy: Keep Casper Beautiful



