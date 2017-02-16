Recent Arrests (2/16/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Robin A Alcorn- Bond Revocation
- Bryan E Bagner- Fail to Comply
- Victoria P Ball- Bond Revocation
- Garrett R Blanchard- Probation Revocation
- James B Early- Controlled Sub Poss
- Michael R Harvey- Criminal Warrant
- Wesley P Hopkins- Serve Jail Time
- Cory C Robin O’Malley- Criminal Warrant
- Cody M Oden- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Samuel E Presley- Criminal Warrant
- David D Rayner- Serve Jail Time
- Jake Smith- Serve Jail Time
- Jeremy L Trowbridge- Contract Hold/Billing
- Samuel T Vick Jr- Fail to Comply (x2)
- Kindle R West Jr- Fail to Appear
- Edwin D Whiteman- Hold for CAC
- Willie F Young III- Fail to Comply, Public Intoxication