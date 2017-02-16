SNAPPED- Random Acts Of Kindness

The following photos were supplied by an Oil City resident who has asked to been kept anonymous. This reader noticed some random acts of kindness and has chosen to share those with our audience. We see a dollar that has been left for the next person to need it at a local ATM, as well as a candy grab bag in a Casper elevator.

A group called Kindness Wyoming has been working to coordinate efforts among schools, cities, community groups, businesses and the entire state to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week, February 12-18. Wyoming's Governor Matt Mead signed a proclamation making February 12-18 “Wyoming Random Acts of Kindness Week," earlier this month.



If you have a photo or photos that would be good for SNAPPED, please contact us at News@OilCityWyo.com




