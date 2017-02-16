Wind Through Friday, Weekend Forecast





The Casper area under a special weather statement regarding high winds. The National Weather Service is saying that a southwest wind of 20 to 30 mph will increase over today (2/16/17) and is expected to persist through Friday. Gusts around 45 mph will be common.

Stronger wind speeds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are forecast for portions of the Rattlesnake Range and Green Mountains. Also, expect severe winds along Wyoming Boulevard in Casper.

Otherwise, look for a high today of 62, under sunny skies. Tonight, lows will dip to around 41.

High near 58 on Friday night, with the aforementioned wind to contend with. Friday Night, look for lows in the mid-30s, and gusts dying down to the 20 mph range, with sustained winds at around 6 to 13 mph.

Mostly sunny for your Saturday, with a high near 58. Windy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. More of the same for Saturday night with lows around 39.



Sunday, look for partly sunny conditions, a high near 60, and breezy. Winds ranging from 17 to 23 mph.

