Recent Arrests (2/17/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Franklin R Allen- Fail to Comply (x2), Fail to Appear
- Christopher D Durgin- Public Intoxication, Interference
- Daniel R Gerken- Contract Hold/Billing, Criminal Warrant
- Steven T Gilmore- Domestic Assault
- Shannon D Holloway- Public Intoxication
- Robert C Jacobson- DWUI, Controlled Sub Poss
- Bobby N Jolly- Fail to Comply
- Nicholas L Kuhnel- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Dawn M Lee- Fail to Appear
- Donald R McIntosh- Possession with Intent/Deliver, Attempts/Conspire
- Brayden Mulholland- Serve Jail Time
- Nathan C Means- Trespassing
- Carla Y Musser- Controlled Sub Poss Meth (x5)
- Rachel Nystrom- DWUS, DWUI
- Kathy M Snellgrove- Fail to Comply
- Angela A Zambai- Fail to Comply