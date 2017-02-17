Recent Births (2/6/17-2/7/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Feb. 6

Boy, Matyas Orlando, to Monique deMoulin and Raheem Latta of Casper



Boy, Breccan Elmer, to Tiffany and Joe McGuire of Casper



Feb. 7

Boy, Charles Michael, to Jessica and Joshua Barhaug of Casper



Boy, Jace Mathew, to Lauren and Derek Reents of Casper



Boy, Cash, to Mary and Josh Henrie of Casper



Feb. 9

Girl, to Penelope June, to Kalli Arriola and Josh Glasspoole of Casper



Girl, Brynnlee Rose, to Amanda and Jacob Bratton of Casper



Girl, Adalina Marie, to Karlee and Dominic Servantez of Casper



Girl, Scarlett Rose, to Danielle and Seth Zitterkopf of Casper



Feb. 10

Girl, Olive Marie, to Victoria and Christopher Tillitt of Casper



Feb. 11

Boy, Aiden Rae, to Rose Iliff and Iszac Feather of Casper



Feb. 12

Girl, Laylan Alynn, to Dawn Green and Jeremy Daugherty of Casper



ThinkStock



