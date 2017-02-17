Oil City
Recent Births (2/6/17-2/7/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Feb. 6

  • Boy, Matyas Orlando, to Monique deMoulin and Raheem Latta of Casper
  • Boy, Breccan Elmer, to Tiffany and Joe McGuire of Casper

Feb. 7

  • Boy, Charles Michael, to Jessica and Joshua Barhaug of Casper
  • Boy, Jace Mathew, to Lauren and Derek Reents of Casper
  • Boy, Cash, to Mary and Josh Henrie of Casper

Feb. 9

  • Girl, to Penelope June, to Kalli Arriola and Josh Glasspoole of Casper
  • Girl, Brynnlee Rose, to Amanda and Jacob Bratton of Casper
  • Girl, Adalina Marie, to Karlee and Dominic Servantez of Casper
  • Girl, Scarlett Rose, to Danielle and Seth Zitterkopf of Casper

Feb. 10

  • Girl, Olive Marie, to Victoria and Christopher Tillitt of Casper

Feb. 11

  • Boy, Aiden Rae, to Rose Iliff and Iszac Feather of Casper

Feb. 12

  • Girl, Laylan Alynn, to Dawn Green and Jeremy Daugherty of Casper
