Warm, Sunny, Windy. Chance of Rain Sunday

The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny skies today (2/17/17), with a high near 55 degrees. Southwest winds expected in the 17 to 22 mph range with gusts as high as 33.

A bit of a cool-off tonight, mostly cloudy conditions. Expect a low of around 41 degrees and winds in the 4 to 16 mph range. Gusts up to 21 mph are expected.

Winds are in the forecast for Saturday as well. Mostly sunny skies and a high near 57, but expect gusts as high as 40, and sustained speeds between 17 and 26 mph.

Saturday night, gusts as high as 30 mph with sustained speeds near 11 to 20 mph. Partly cloudy conditions and a low around 41 degrees.

Sunday, predictions say partly sunny with a high tipping in to the low-60s. Wind gusts up to 34 mph, and sustained speeds around 20 to 23 mph.

Sunday night, a 20% chance of isolated showers before 11 pm. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a low around 38, with breezy conditions.

Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo



