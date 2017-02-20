Futurist, Economist to Speak at 2017 Doornbos Lecture

Futurist and economist Lowell Catlett, Ph.D. will be the speaker for the 2017 Doornbos Lecture Series on Wednesday, March 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. The event will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall.

Catlett’s presentation is titled “The Automated Virtual Future is Here.” Catlett is known as an exciting futurist and economist whose knowledge of technologies and their implications astounds corporate and association audiences both nationally and internationally. The professor of agricultural economics and agricultural business is internationally known as an expert in commodities futures markets. He is a consultant to the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, the Interior, Defense, and Labor, and has consulted many Fortune 500 companies.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at www.caspercollege.edu/events/doornbos-lecture. Continuing education units are also available by contacting Sarah Schneider, workforce training specialist, at 307-268-3847 or 1-800-442-2963, ext. 3847.

The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.

