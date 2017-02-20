High Wind Warning for Casper Area This Evening

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from 5 PM this evening (2/20/17) to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

Strong west to southwest winds aloft will continue over northern Wyoming today, with high winds expected in the Cody Foothills this morning. The strong winds aloft will shift south with high winds developing across Fremont and Natrona counties later Monday afternoon continuing through Tuesday night. Strong winds will potentially also impact the Lander Foothills and Hot Springs County from Monday evening through Tuesday night.

High winds are expected to develop around 5:00 pm Monday afternoon continuing through Tuesday night.

West wind 35 to 45 mph gusting to 65 mph, locally higher up to 75 mph on Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper.

Strong cross winds may produce an extreme blow over threat for trucks pulling light weight and high profile trailers.

