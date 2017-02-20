Registration Open For Wyoming Main Street Workshop in Pennsylvania

Registration is now open for the annual Wyoming Main Street Best Practices Workshop April 28-29 in Pennsylvania.

The event teaches local leaders strategies and resources for improving their downtowns.

Wyoming pioneered the Best Practices Workshop as a way for downtown proponents to gain hands-on education into how towns across the country have created thriving Main Street business districts. The workshop is held directly before the annual National Main Street Center conference – a gathering of Main Street member agencies across the country.

This year’s workshop will travel to the Pennsylvania towns of Ebensburgh, Bedford, Somerset and Indiana.

Populations in those towns range from 350 to 6,150 people. That means lessons learned in those places will translate well to the Cowboy State’s rural areas.

In the past, the approximately 70 community members from 17 communities who attend each year have come back to Wyoming with tactics for renovating historic buildings, increasing the value of downtown property, drawing new businesses to Main Street, generating enthusiasm for commercial centers and project funding.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend the national conference in Pittsburgh May 1-3 after the workshop tour. About 1,500 people are expected to attend the conference to network and learn from experts.

Wyoming Main Street is a program of the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency. The program includes 18 communities across the state. The program provided $370,000 to help towns with downtown planning, signage and beautification, marketing and web design, structural assessments and feasibility studies and more.

ThinkStock



