Weekly Round Up (2/20/17-2/24/17)

"Nana has found many secret compartments in her apartment. Nana's most recent discover was Moonshine Maury's hidden speakeasy. Can you help Nana before the police show up? You have one hour! Best times will be posted on a leader board.

Each time slot is reserved for a minimum of 3 people and up to 6 people. Don't have a group of 6? That's okay; you can work with others that book as well, or reserve the entire room for your smaller group for $120.00

An escape room is physical adventures game in which players are locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles and escape within a set time limit. The games are physical versions of "escape the Room" video games. Games are set in a variety of functional locations, such as prison cells, dungeons and space stations, and are popular as team building exercises.

Don't miss our Escape Room and a Show package. 6 tickets to Nana's Naughty Knickers with reserved seating and escape room right after the show for $230.00. These are limited, so you must call State III to make reservations as they are not available online."