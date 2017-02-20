Weekly Round Up (2/20/17-2/24/17)

"Escape Room" at Stage III
- Dates: February 18-22, 25, 2017
- Times: Times vary from noon to 9pm please call Stage III for available times
- Price: $20.00 per person
- Contact: Stage III
- Phone: 307-234-0946
- Email: stage3@wyoming.com
- Location: Stage III Theatre- 900 N. Center St, Casper
"Nana has found many secret compartments in her apartment. Nana's most recent discover was Moonshine Maury's hidden speakeasy. Can you help Nana before the police show up? You have one hour! Best times will be posted on a leader board.
Each time slot is reserved for a minimum of 3 people and up to 6 people. Don't have a group of 6? That's okay; you can work with others that book as well, or reserve the entire room for your smaller group for $120.00
An escape room is physical adventures game in which players are locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles and escape within a set time limit. The games are physical versions of "escape the Room" video games. Games are set in a variety of functional locations, such as prison cells, dungeons and space stations, and are popular as team building exercises.
Don't miss our Escape Room and a Show package. 6 tickets to Nana's Naughty Knickers with reserved seating and escape room right after the show for $230.00. These are limited, so you must call State III to make reservations as they are not available online."
Jeff Dunham
- Dates: February 22, 2017
- Times: 7:30 pm
- Price: $33.00 - $47.50
- Phone: 307-577-3030
- Website: http://www.caspereventscenter.com/events/detail/jeff-dunham
- Location: Casper Events Center- 1 Events Dr., Casper
- "Over the past 46 years Dunham and his world famous characters; Walter, Achmed, Bubba J, Peanut and Jose Jalapeno have garnered numerous accolades; from being named Forbes' Celebrity 100 list of Most Powerful Entertainers, as well as setting the Guinness World Records for the “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour,” to setting the record for viewership on Comedy Central. He has sold more than 7 million DVDs worldwide and has nearly a billion views on YouTube. December of 2015 Dunham and his sidekicks set out on the first leg of their red hot “Perfectly Unbalanced” tour, selling out hundreds of thousands of seats across North America. Fans came out in masses to find themselves intoxicated by the non-stop hilarity, proving his continued overwhelming popularity."
Artcore Presents Peter Rabbit Tales
- Dates: February 23, 2017
- Times: 7:30pm
- Price: Seniors (60 & over): $12.00, Adult: $13.00, Students and School Teachers: $7.00, Children 12 and Under: $5.00, Music & Poetry: All Seats $8.00
- Contact: Artcore
- Phone: 307-265-1564
- Website: http://artcorewy.com/
- Location: John F. Welsh Auditorium, Natrona County High School- 930 S Elm St., Casper
- "In celebration of Beatrix Potter’s 150th birthday anniversary, Enchantment Theatre brings her captivating stories to life. Using fantastic masks, whimsical puppets, gorgeous scenery and original music, the magical, marvelous World of Beatrix PotterTM comes alive on stage.
Our production is based on three of Beatrix Potter’s RABBIT TALES .. The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Tale of Benjamin Bunny and The Tale of Mr. Tod. Peter Rabbit, his sister Flopsy and his cousin Benjamin are all grown up; Flopsy and Benjamin are married with baby bunnies of their own. When the nasty badger, Tommy Brock, decides to steal the babies, Peter and Benjamin set off on an adventure to rescue the bunnies. Along the way, both of them have flashbacks to their childhood misadventures, when Peter was almost caught in Mr. McGregor’s garden and when Benjamin and Peter were saved from the McGregor’s cat by Benjamin’s father. On their journey, the cousins manage to avoid the dangerous fox, Mr. Tod, and they recruit Squirrel Nutkin, a cheeky squirrel who’s lost his tail, and Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, the kindly hedgehog, to help them find the bunnies. Back at home, a worried Flopsy decides to follow the cousins."
Casper College Department of Theater and Dance Presents: The Rover
- Dates: February 23-26, 2017
- March 2-5, 2017
- Times: 7:30pm show time except on Sundays. Sunday show times is 2:00pm
- Price: $12 per adult, $10 per children (5-18)
- Contact: Casper College Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance
- Phone: 307-268-2500
- Website: http://www.caspercollege.edu
- Location: Gertude Krampert Center- 125 College Dr., Casper
- "The Rover is set in Naples during Carnivale. This Restoration comedy by the first woman in the English language 'forced to write for bread and not ashamed to own it,' is a baroque farce rife with masks, mistaken identities, sexual intrigue, and plot complications that keep the characters guessing and the audience delighted until the final curtain.
The Rover contains sexually suggestive scenes and language that some audiences might find offensive.
A sign language interpreted performance is scheduled for Thursday, March 2. Contact the box office for details."
Stage III Present's Nana's Naughty Knickers
- Dates: February 10-11, 16-18, 24-26, 2017
- Times: 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:00pm
- Price: $10 to $12
- Contact: Stage III
- Phone: 307-234-0946
- Website: https://www.stageiiitheatre.org/
- Location: Stage III Community Theatre- 904 N Center St., Casper
- "Bridget and her Grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite Nana in New York for the summer, quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet Grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling hand-made naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her Nana get arrested - or worse! - evicted?"
Casper Theater Company Presents: Murder At The Theater
- Dates: February 24-25, 2017
- Times: 3:00pm to 9:00pm
- Price: $150 for 10 people or less
- Contact: The Casper Theater Company
- Phone: 307-267-7243
- Location: The Casper Theater Company- 735 CY Avenue, Casper
- "Casper Theater Company will present Murder at the Theater “Sales with a Smile." Join us to solve a murder compiling clues, solving puzzles and gathering props to identify the victim, perpetrator, where, how and why. You pick your team of 10 (or less), you pick your time, and call 267-7243 to make your reservation. Times are incremented every 2 hours from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The cost is $150 for 10 people or less. Bring your family, co-workers, friends, or board members to investigate 4 separate rooms filled with mystery and intrigue, Each group will travel from room to room during a frightful thunder storm for a fun filled exciting and exhilarating adventure at Casper Theater Company. Murder at the Theater is sponsored by Greater Wyoming Federal Credit Union."