Casper College Humanities Festival And Demorest Lecture Kicks Off Wednesday

The 32nd Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture kicks off tomorrow, February 22nd. The theme of this year’s humanities festival is “Identity.”

Local and national scholars in the Humanities, such as political Science, Literature, Theatre, Music, and History; will present on the theme and encourage dialogue with attendees during one-hour sessions.

The Keynote speaker is Kate Bornstien, a celebrated transgender trailblazer. Bornstein has done work on suicide prevention and is an advocate for marginalized and at-risk youth. She has earned two citations of Outstanding Citizenship from the New York City Council. Bornstein is an outspoken advocate for non-binary sex and exploring gender as a social construct.

Bornstein will be giving a presentation from 12:15 to 1:15 pm at Casper College’s Music Building, in the Wheeler Concert Hall. This will be Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Casper College says that most of the festival’s sessions are free and open to the public, with the exception of the inclusion of THE ROVER, the current production by Casper College Department of Theater and Dance. Attending that performance will require a purchased ticket.

For more information, check the Casper College website, by clicking here.

Program Activities:

Wednesday, February 22nd at the Goodstein Foundation Library,Casper College

11:00 am - Living Library, participants will have the opportunity to visit with “living books” in 10 minute sessions.



Noon- Trans Wife: My First Year as The Spouse of a Trans Woman, presented by Kristen Lenth.



1:00 pm- One Sister and Six Brothers, presented by Tammy Frankland, Ph.D.



2:00 pm- The Veteran Identity, presented by Hugh Martin.



3:00 pm - Not Trained to Be A Veteran, presented by John Goss



Thursday, February 23rd at the Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building, Casper College

8:45 am - Welcome to the Humanities Festival, presented by Casper College President Darren Divine, Ph.D.



9:00 am - The Struggle for and Over Identity in Modern Europe, presented by Erich Frankland.



10:00 am - Jean Sibelius and the “Kalevala:” A Finnish National Identity Forged With Epic Poetry and Music, presented by Zachary Vreeman D.M.A.



11:00 am - “Passing” as a Writer: James Weldon Johnson and the Identity of the Artist, presented by Arielle Zibrak, Ph.D.



12:15-1:15 pm- Keynote Demorest Presentation: Kate Bornstein (See above).



2:00 pm - Researcher Identity and Participant Representation: Humanistic Concerns in Social Science Research, presented by Evin Rodkey, Ph.D.



3:00 pm - Embroidery, Clothing, and Feminine Identity in Jewish Yemen, presented by India Hayford



7:30 pm - THE ROVER, stage play presented by Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance. (McMurray MainStage, Gertrude Krampert Center for Theater and Dance, Casper College) *There will be an admission charge for this performance. (for more information, see our post about THE ROVER by clicking here .)

Friday February 24th at the Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building, Casper College

9:00 am- Walking in Two Worlds, presented by Marlin Farley



10:00 am- The Pragmatic and Dramatic: Identity in Opera as Explored Through Gender Roles and Mistaken Identity, presented by Veronica Turner



11:00 am- Finding Our Future in A Quest for Hidden History, presented by Danny M. Cohen, Ph.D.



12:30 pm- My Identity as an Artist, Gallery Talk with Karen Henneck, artist.



1:00 pm- RedStone Recital with the Helios Trio (for more information, see our post " Karen Henneck and Helios Piano Trio Join Forces for Casper College Recital/Gallery Event" by clicking here.)



Friday February 24th at the Casper College Center for Excellence, Rm 126, Thorson Institute of Business, Casper College

1:00 pm - How to Unsilence Hidden Human Rights, Professional Development Workshop with Danny M. Cohen Ph.D.



Saturday February 25th at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone, Downtown Casper