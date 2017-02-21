Cause of Poison Spider Road Fire Under Investigation

Emergency crews, including Natrona County Fire Department and the Natrona Couny Sheriff’s Office, responded to a house fire on Poison Spider Road, near 10 Mile Road, just after 11:30 Sunday night.

A Sheriff’s Incident report says that deputies arrived a red trailer home with a white addition, and a white camper trailer on fire. The flames were primarily coming from the rear of the residence and an adult male was pulling the camper away from the blaze. Fire crews and the owner of the home also arrived, later.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, however Sheriff’s officials did interview the home owner, noting in the report that the home owner “stated it possibly started in the chicken coop. [The owner] had a space heater to keep the chickens warm.”

“That is always a possibility when we have an alternative heating appliance,” says Natrona County Fire Marshall Bob Fawcett. “But, the investigation has not been concluded.”

Fawcett goes on to say that the structure is a total loss. Part of the modular home remains standing but the inside and its contents have totally burned.

Some animals lost their lives in the fire. Officials say that 1 small dog died, as well as an unknown number of chickens.

There were no serious human injuries reported.

