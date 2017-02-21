Recent Arrests (2/17/17-2/20/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Michael P Burke- Disturbance
- Brandon S Campbell- Criminal Warrant, DWUS, Drive w/o Interlock Device, Compl Aut Ins, Seat Belt Required
- Tanner K Davis- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Zacharie Engberg- Public Intoxication
- Sherry L Finch- Fail to Comply
- Cameron M Fritz- Fail to Comply
- Eloy Garcia-Perez- Contract Hold/Billing
- Ivan T Gorzalka- Under Influence Cont Substance
- Austin K Hallock- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Controlled Sub Poss
- Jhett F Henderson- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Anthony M Herrera- Hold for CAC, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Wilford W Hill- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply (x2)
- Tyler C Hissong- Criminal Warrant
- Ricky I Huggans- Civil Bench Warrant
- Thomas A Jaques- Criminal Warrant
- Michial A Jones- Domestic Battery
- Cody J Joy- Domestic Battery
- Robert R June- Contract Hold/Billing
- Nicholas L Kuhnel- Violate FVPA Court Order, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Anthony Lane- Probation Violation, Fail to Comply
- Jason R Lane- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Benjamin G Ledford- Simple Assault, Public Intoxication
- Caitlin Linde- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Drivers License
- Mitchell A McCain- Domestic Assault
- Lauren M Moser- Fail to Appear
- Cody M Oden- District Court Bench Warrant
- Kayla C Parazoo- Domestic Battery
- Travis C Parazoo- SimpleAssault
- Billy J Pixler- Domestic Battery
- Logan C Rossi- Criminal Trespass
- Carlos J Salazar- Suspended/Revoked DL-Enhanced
- Anthony E Silveira- District Court Bench Warrant
- Richard C Smith- Criminal Entry
- Taylor A Swingholm- Fail to Appear
- Kevin J Tate- Controlled Sub Poss (x2), Possession With Intent/Deliver
- Dale P Thayer- Contract Hold, Billing
- Jessica L Whetham- Serve Jail Time
- Patrick J Whittle Jr- Disturbance
- Colleen M Willow- District Court Bench Warrant
- Jeremy A Ziegler- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Albert R Zilinger- Strangulation of a Household Member