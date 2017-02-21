State's First "Living Library" Presented At Casper College Wednesday

Wyoming's first "Living Library" will happen Wednesday (2/22/17) at 11am, in the Casper College Goodstein Foundation Library, as a part of the Casper College Humanities Festival.



"Living libraries present people as books," says Sarah North, Assistant Library Director. "The bigger context there, is that they are meant to give folks the opportunity to experience perspectives and different life-stories that they wouldn't necessarily have the opportunity to experience.

According to a catalog that visitors will be handed during the event, the Goodstein Library's purpose for the Living Library is "to promote conversation, encourage understanding, and foster a culture of inclusivity."

The brochure goes on to say that participants should expect to encounter perspectives that may challenge their own ways of thinking, all within a safe and positive atmosphere in the College Library.

During the library, individuals or small groups can "check out" a book for a ten-minute slot, which is to say that people will have the ability to discuss and ask of the person whatever they look. A book may decline to answer if a question is deemed rude or too personal, but otherwise, participants are encouraged to ask whatever they like.

All of the book appear as volunteers and are doing so anonymously.

Available Books in the Living Library:

"FROM RAGS TO HAPPINESS"

A Russian born immigrant, in 1997 this person was adopted by a family of Wyoming ranchers, and was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy. This "Book" tells the story of an eventful past and promises an exciting future in becoming an educator and entrepreneur."

This is a "two volume" set with:

"DOGTAILS"

A mobility Service/Therapy dog that serves as a companion to "FROM RAGS TO HAPPINESS." This "Book" will give some insight into the day-to-day life of a service dog.

"TRANSGENDER IN CASPER"

This "Book" tells the story of a human assigned male gender at birth, but discovered her true identity as a woman in adult life. Happily married and employed at a Wyoming institution this book is a professional living in Casper who has been in a transition for over a year.

"A COMMUNITY COLLEGE PRESIDENT (A.K.A. AN AVERAGE JOE)"

This "Book" started out studying Wildlife Biology, but suddenly found himself an educator in Nevada. Now he finds himself as a President at a Wyoming school

"LOVING LIFE WITH PTSD: A YOUNG VETERAN STORY"

This "Book" enlisted in the US Army at age 20, and was deployed to Afghanistan, he is now returned to civilian life with a traumatic brain injury and a diagnosis of PTSD. Open discussion of his PTSD has helped him to heal, and would like to share his story in the hopes of helping others.



