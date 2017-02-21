Windy Today, High Near 60. Chance of Snow Tomorrow Through Friday

The Casper area still under that National Weather Service High Wind Warning until about 11:00 tonight (2/21/17). As the wind dies down slightly, the chance of precipitation increases, and after about 2 am Wednesday begins this week’s first significant chance of snow.

Conditions for today, are expected to be mostly sunny otherwise with a high near 59 degrees. However mostly cloudy tonight with a 20% chance of rain in the late night hours, giving way to a 20% chance of snow during the overnight hours. temperatures getting as low as 39 degrees.

More wind and partly sunny conditions expected for Wednesday. Forecasts call for a high around 46 degrees, and high wind gusts as much as 38 mph.

Wednesday night, expect a 40% chance of rain and snow mixture before 11 pm, moving into a solid 40% chance of just snow after about 11pm. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible

Chances for snow increase a great deal by Thursday. We’re looking at a 70% chance of snow on Thursday continuing into Friday.

ThinkStock



