Natrona County Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning (2/22/17-2/24/17)

The National Weather Service has upgraded a Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning as of just before 3:00 pm Wednesday afternoon (2/22/17).

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, and or blowing snow are expected or are occurring. This could make travel hazardous or impossible.

A very strong winter storm is expected to move into the Southern part of Wyoming tonight and will stall out during the day, before slowly winding down and moving east, later Friday. The heaviest snow for most ares will be later tonight through Thursday (2/23/17). This storm system will also be accompanied by strong winds in many areas, with blizzard conditions being expected in southern Wyoming along I-80 near Sweetwater Station.

The NWS says that snow will develop tonight, and become heavy at times, from the predawn hours Thursday through Thursday evening. Snow will continue into Friday, before subsiding sometime Friday afternoon.

Expect accumulation ranging from up-to-2-feet on Casper Mountain, with 12 to 16 inches across Natrona County.

Anticipate Northeast winds in the 20 to 30 mph range, with gusts over 40 mph in open areas. This can cause visibility problems, due to falling and blowing snow.

Roads are expected to become slick and snow-covered. Gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting.

The NWS advises anyone who must travel, to keep some food, water, and an extra flashlight in their vehicle in case of emergencies.

