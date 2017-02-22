Recent Arrests (2/22/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Kenneth J Avey Jr.- Fail to Comply
- Malika N Brown- Hold for Casper Municipal Court
- Arthur H Cann- Controlled Sub Poss
- Angelica M Deleon- Fail to Appear
- Jessica L Dewey- Fail to Comply
- Ian C Douglas- Fail to Comply
- Amber E Edelman- Fail to Comply
- Austin K Hallock
- Anthony L Holloman- NCIC Hit
- Adam M Huffer- Fail to Appear
- Christopher J Leach- Fail to Comply
- Tyler D Lesher- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Daniel E Lopez- Trespassing
- Alona M Paad- Serve Jail Time, District Court Bench Warrant
- Gordon R Ripma
- Nathanael W Wood- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shawna R Zimmer- Criminal Warrant