Thursday: Enchantment Theater's Peter Rabbit Tales (VIDEO)





In celebration of the 150th anniversary of celebrated author Beatrix Potter, Artcore is presenting Enchantment Theatre’s Peter Rabbit Tales on Thursday (2/23/17), at the John F Welsh Auditorium in Casper.

Enchanment Theatre brings the world of Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit to the stage, using puppets, masks, scenery, original music and -of course- the creativity and magic of Potter’s creation.

The production is based on three of the Potter “rabbit tales”: The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Tale of Benjamin Bunny and The Tale of Mr. Tod. Audiences will be introduced to the famous Peter Rabbit, his sister Flopsy, and his cousin Benjamin as adult bunnies, who remember and reflect on their famous childhood misadventures.

Children have been reading about Peter and his friends, and their run-ins with Mr. McGregor, the farmer, since 1902.

The Philadelphia based Enchantment Theatre Company has been creating original theater for young audiences and families for over 35 years. Telling stories through new and classic fables, myths, and legends set to classical or original music.

Date: February 23, 2017



Times: 7:30pm



Price: Seniors (60 & over)-$12.00,Adult- $13.00, Students and School Teachers- $7.00, Children 12 and Under- $5.00



Contact: Artcore



Phone: 307-265-1564



Website: http://artcorewy.com/



Location: John F. Welsh Auditorium, Natrona County High School- 930 S Elm St.



Photo Courtesy: Enchantment Theatre



