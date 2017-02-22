Winter Storm Watch for Natrona County And Others

UPDATE (3:00 pm 2/22/17): The Winter Storm Watch for the Natrona County and Casper areas has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as of just before 3:00 pm on Wednesday (2/22/17). For more information, click here.





The National Weather Service has put areas of Central and Southern Wyoming into a Winter Storm Warning, beginning tonight (2/22/17) through mid-day Friday.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel.

The NWS says that a strong winter storm will likely deliver a heavy dose of snowfall to much of Central and Southern Wyoming from late Wednesday night through midday Friday. The heaviest snowfall is forecasted between the predawn hours Thursday and early Thursday afternoon. In addition, strong north to northeast winds may result in considerable blowing and drifting snow from Johnson County to eastern Sweetwater County. This includes southeast Fremont County and Natrona County.

"Snow is expected to develop Wednesday night, and may become heavy at times," the NWS says. According to the alert, “Snowfall accumulation ranging from 2 feet on Casper Mountain with 12 to 16 inches across Natrona County.

Look for impacts on travel. Roads will become slick and snow covered. Gusty northerly winds will develop early Thursday morning, causing blowing and drifting snow. This could significantly reduce visibility and make travel difficult to impossible.

