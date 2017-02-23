Bowl For Their Battle- Jason's Friends' Event Still Seeking Bowlers

For Wyoming children fighting a battle with cancer and their families who stand by their side, one special day at a bowling alley will have a tremendous impact.

Organizers for the 19th annual “Bowl for Jason’s Friends Foundation” urge the community to sign up to bowl in the quickly approaching event set for Saturday, March 4th, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM at El Mark-O Lanes in Casper.

Each team of 5 will bowl for about an hour and individual bowlers are asked to collect at least $75 in donations. Funds raised through the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.

Jason’s Friends Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible. The Bowl for Jason’s Friends event is run entirely by volunteers, with 95% of the dollars taken in going directly to Wyoming families in need.

Team sign-up and Bowl packets are available online at jasonsfriends.org or at any First Interstate Bank location, any Hilltop Bank location, at El Mark-O Lanes, or at Jason’s Friends, 340 West B Street in Casper.

For more information, contact Jason’s Friends at (307)235-3421.

Photo Courtesy of Jason's Friends



