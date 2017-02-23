Game and Fish Offers Seminar On Large Carnivores, Safety, and Awareness

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging people to attend a free public workshop titled “Living in Large Carnivore Country.” The workshop will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the Casper Region Game and Fish office in Casper.

The Game and Fish is encouraging anyone who spends time in bear and lion country to attend. “We’ve found that there are a lot of people who may not be sure how they should react if confronted by a bear or mountain lion,” says Adam Parks, West Casper Game Warden with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “These workshops provide people with good, practical information on how to prevent conflicts and what to do in an encounter with one of these large carnivores. Last year, we had young black bears and mountain lions visit Casper, so it is also a good idea to know what to do in these situations.”

The workshop is designed to focus on how to avoid conflicts with large carnivores while recreating.

There will be presentations by wildlife professionals with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on topics such as: bear and mountain lion food habits, where one would expect to encounter a bear or mountain lion, food storage regulations, understanding bear and lion behavior, what to do in an encounter and the proper use of bear spray. “This is a great opportunity for people to ask questions and learn about the wildlife right out our back door,” adds Parks.

Seminars are free and open to people of all ages and skill levels. For more information, people may contact Janet Milek at (307) 233-6404 or at janet.milek@wyo.gov.

