NCSD #1 Schools Releasing Early Due to Weather

Oil City has received the following message from Natrona County School District #1:



"After a careful examination of transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind and drifting snow throughout the day and by following NCSD protocol, schools will be released early today."

Middle Level will be released at 12:15 p.m. today



High School Students will be released at 12:45 p.m. today



Elementary Level students will be released at 1:30 p.m. today



Bus Transportation will be running at those designated times.



There will be no afternoon NCSD preschool held today.



Saint Anthony's Tri-Parish Catholic School has also announced they are closing for the day. Students are being released at 12:30 pm.

Casper College and UW-C at Casper are also closing the Casper College campus and are canceling classes and events for the remainder of the day. This includes the Casper College Humanities Festival, The Casper College Department of Theater and Dance's production of THE ROVER tonight.

Kelly Walsh High School has also cancelled their theatrical production of the musical BEAUTY & THE BEAST.

Contact the respective box offices for refund information.

