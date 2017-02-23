Recent Arrests (2/23/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Robert P Benson- Serve Jail Time
- Christien K Bramlett- Fail to Appear
- Christopher S Bramlett- Fail to Comply
- Adam E Braun- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Chance M Chambers- Fail to Appear
- Michael A Cornell- Hold for CAC
- Christopher D Durgin- Controlled Sub Poss, Fail to Comply
- Jon M Frizell0 Interference W/PO
- Ryan R Harnishch- District Court Bench Warrant
- Lloyd M Hartman- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Carlos D Jara-Tinoco- Immigration Hold
- Candie L Koehn- Controlled Sub Poss
- Cory L Lapp- District Court Bench Warrant, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Ian D Lembke- Serve Jail Time
- Daniel E Lopez- Under Influence Cont Substance
- Antonio G Martin- Immigration Hold
- Dora I Montes-Chacon- Immigration Hold
- Justin J Newell- Serve Jail Time
- Dylan C Olafson- Serve Jail Time
- Garrett N Powell- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold For Agency
- Mark A Richards- Serve Jail Time
- Franklin D Talmage- Fail to Comply
- Jia B Wen- Immigration Hold
- Mathew Wilson- Interference W/PO
- Christopher D Young Jones- Criminal Warrant